Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.52

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 30470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

