Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSUGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Shares of FSUGY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 70,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,972. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $3.058 per share. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.