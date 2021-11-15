Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,678 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.81% of Forward Industries worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.83. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

