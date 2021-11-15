Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,678 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.81% of Forward Industries worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

In other news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,940. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.83. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.37%.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.