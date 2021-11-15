Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 71,016 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $141,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

