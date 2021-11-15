Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

TSE FRU opened at C$12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.58. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

