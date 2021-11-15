Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.83). B. Riley also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

