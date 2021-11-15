Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FSNUY stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.