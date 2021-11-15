Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $431,896.68 and approximately $103,266.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00221246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

