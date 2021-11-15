Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $16.30

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $17.02. Frontier Group shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 2,184 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,862 shares of company stock worth $1,408,398.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

