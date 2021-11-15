FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 72.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,895 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.