Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Walmart by 396.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $147.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.96.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.