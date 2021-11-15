Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 370,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 186,855 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.