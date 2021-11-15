Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $2,314,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 36,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $7,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average is $221.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

