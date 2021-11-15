Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.87 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

