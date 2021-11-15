Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,608 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $212.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

