Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $147.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.