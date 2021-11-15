Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

