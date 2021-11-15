Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 13,745 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the period. Fulton Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $30,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 265,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

