Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.21 and last traded at $61.01. Approximately 23,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,699,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $112.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

