FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Issued By Wedbush

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.51). Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

FHTX stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

