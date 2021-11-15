FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

