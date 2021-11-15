FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.46 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.