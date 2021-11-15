FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.72.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on EFSC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.29%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.