FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issued By Piper Sandler

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for TPI Composites in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($4.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $877.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

