FY2021 EPS Estimates for CEMATRIX Co. Lowered by Clarus Securities (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

CVE:CVX opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.28. CEMATRIX has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,568,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,232,999.52.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

