FY2021 EPS Estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Reduced by B. Riley

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $353.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 373.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

