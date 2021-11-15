FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Raised by Analyst

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.99). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07).

COGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.88. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

