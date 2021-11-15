FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Decreased by Analyst

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $6.49 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.