FY2023 EPS Estimates for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Raised by Cormark

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docebo in a report released on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

DCBO opened at $72.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.