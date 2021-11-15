FY2023 EPS Estimates for Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) Increased by Analyst

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Docebo in a research report issued on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$31.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.71 million.

