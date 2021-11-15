Gala Market Capitalization Tops $856.54 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $856.54 million and approximately $612.09 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00221600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

