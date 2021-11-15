GAMB (GMB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and $1.35 million worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00221586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00086705 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

