GamerCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.24 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $50.01 million and $13.24 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00070817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00074242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00095904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,492.04 or 1.00320997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,591.02 or 0.07141595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

