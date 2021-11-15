Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,734,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after buying an additional 600,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gannett by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 630.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 3,060,659 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

GCI stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.56. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

