GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) PT Lowered to C$64.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GDIFF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF remained flat at $$41.67 during midday trading on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

