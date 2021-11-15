Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 179,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $2,623,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $15.46 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $648.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several analysts have commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.