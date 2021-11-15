General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of General Dynamics worth $141,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

NYSE:GD opened at $200.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

