General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

