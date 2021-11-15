General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $843,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,115,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,382,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in General Mills by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 324,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after buying an additional 102,648 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.24 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

