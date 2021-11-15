Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.48 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

