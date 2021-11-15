Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,291 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 155.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $28,637,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,406,509 shares of company stock valued at $43,428,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THRY. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

THRY stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

