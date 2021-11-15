Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Limoneira worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $50,263.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $291.27 million, a PE ratio of -43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -78.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.