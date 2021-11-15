Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,743 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Investors Title worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Investors Title by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Investors Title by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Investors Title by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $236.18 on Monday. Investors Title has a one year low of $140.25 and a one year high of $239.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.35. The stock has a market cap of $447.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $18.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

