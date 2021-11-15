Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 227.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 161.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 9.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 million, a PE ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.