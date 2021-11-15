Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $335.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

