Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Peoples Financial Services worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 84.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $351.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.16. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 600 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 550 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,503 shares of company stock valued at $161,320. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

