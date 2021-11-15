Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $4.56 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Shares of ACVA opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,908 over the last three months.

ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

