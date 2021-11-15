Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $4.61 Million in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 346,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $6,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $12,751,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

