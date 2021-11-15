Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

LAND has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $26.93 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $921.28 million, a P/E ratio of -76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.29%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

